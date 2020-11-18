WILAYAT OF IZKI : Where tales wait to be told

Wilayat of Izki was considered as a meeting point for various trade caravans

Home to 35,000 people, Wilayat of Izki lies 130 kilometres south of Muscat. The wilayat borders Samayil in the north, Manah and Adam in the south, Nizwa in the west and Al Mudhaibi in the east. The history of this wilayat dates back to pre-Islamic era as it was founded by Malik bin Fahm al Azdi.

It was considered as a meeting point for various trade caravans. Izki comprises many villages; notable among them being Al Yemen, Al Nizar, Imty, Quareet, Saima and Maqzzah. Al Nizar is regarded as the biggest and oldest dwelling village in the Sultanate.

The wilayat is an old settlement that embraces several towers used as cemeteries of the bygone era.

The archaeological sites stand witness to the heritage of this ancient wilayat. It has about 142 towers and three castles; one of them is Al Awwamer, and the other two are located in the village of Al Qaraytin. The wilayat includes a number of archaeological houses, including Harat Al Nizar and Al Yemen.

There are hundreds of historical and archaeological landmarks in Izki. There are ancient mosques in the wilayat, such as the grand mosque in Al Yemen, which is an important Islamic edifice. The old walled town of Izki is situated on a bluff overlooking Wadi Halfayn, with mountains on either side. The old town is an extensive warren of disintegrating mud brick buildings, enclosed within a huge rectangle of solid walls.

The walls are still standing strong, unlike many of the dilapidated buildings inside. Falaj al Maliki, most famous water canal in the wilayat which runs as far as the Wilayat of Adam, was named by Malik bin Fahm al Azdi.

Jarnan cave is the most important natural attraction in the wilayat and several stories and fables are told about it. This cave lies at the foot of Wadi Halfayn, below Nizar village in Izki. Other aflajs are Al Marwa and Al Gabba. The wilayat is famous for a number of traditional industries and crafts like tanning, spinning and weaving.

The most prominent traditional folk arts in Izki are Razfah, Al Azi and women’s art of Yaoob.

Izki has gained its modern facilities during Omani renaissance. Over those years, the wilayat consists of 20 schools and government offices that provide services for the people.

Izki Public Park is one of the major recreational area of the wilayat. One of the oldest in Oman, the Izki Souq opens only for a few hours, when the traders and the customers come to the market after the noon prayers and continue to trade their commodities till the call for the afternoon prayers.