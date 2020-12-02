Wilayat of Dima W’attayeen : Most abundant in water

Dima W’attayeen is a wilayat in North Al Sharqiyah that borders Qurayat from north, Ibra from south, Al Qabil and Bidiya from east and Al Mudhaibi and Bidbid from west. The wilayat offers a flavour of Oman that is distinctively unique with its mountainous landscape, and yet so abundantly blessed with water.

It is the oddity of nature that makes a tour to this wilayat so rewarding, both for nature lovers and those looking for some off-road driving adventure. The name of Dima W’attayeen is traced to the collapse of Marib Dam as Arab tribes emigrated to other places. Among them people of Tay tribe that settled in Wadi Tayeen.

The large majority of its residents live in some 51 villages, which mainly dot the fringes of the wilayat’s major wadis.

Numerous hilly byways will take you to remote stretches of the wilayat, across scores of gurgling streams and springs that are a ubiquitous sight around the wilayat.

Among the many scenic spots of the wilayat is a place called Al Madbagah located at the foot of Al Jabal al Abyadh (also called The White Mountain), which is part of Al Hajar range.

The wilayat is remarkably known for its springs, caves and aflaj. It includes 200 aflaj such as Al Aqdani, Al Qaryiah, Al Waili and falaj Al Taht. One of the main tourist landmarks is Wadi Dayqah that is the main feeder to Wadi Dayqah Dam. The biggest cave called Abu Haban was discovered recently in the wilayat.

Discovery also awaits those who trek up Al Jabal al Abyadh’s pathways leading up to its summit. Small communities of people continue to live at the summit of the mountain, virtually a world away from the relative modern life down below.

The wilayat is blessed with many development projects that covered almost all sectors and infrastructure. Despite the rugged terrains, the area enjoys the services that fulfil the people’s needs and requirements. The government has worked on providing main services like education, paved roads, water, electricity and housing for people who come under social insurance.

