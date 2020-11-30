wilayat of Al Sunainah : A vista of rolling, golden dunes

Al Sunainah is a wilayat in Al Buraimi Governorate, northeastern Oman, It is about 400 km from the capital, Muscat, and about 90 km from Al Buraimi.

The wilayat has witnessed development projects during the Blessed Renaissance since it had been turned into a wilayat from niyabat.

In ancient times, the wilayat was called Ginainat for the wrapping gardens planted by a woman whose name was Sana from which the name of Sunainah was derived.

The wilayat enjoys a number of fortresses and archaeological towers that stand on the sandy hills. They apparently represent the rootage and the authenticity of the place. The area enfolds old neighbourhoods with urban character, which embraces the presence with diverse shapes. Al Sunainah is known for hospitality, folk art like Al Ayyalah, Al Hamasiyah, Al Taghrood and Al Hambel, in addition to weaving, spinning and other industries inherited from previous generations.

The people are engaged in livestock breeding, especially camels which generate sufficient income to individuals. The inhabitants are also involved in agriculture as the majority cultivate various crops for fodders and grow palm trees.

The women have vital roles in the community as they practice craft industries related to palm fronds.

The first female craft industries headquarters was established in the wilayat.

The wilayat sees architectural development and internal road. There are noticeable differences between the past and today as there are hospitals, schools, housing units, electricity, water and government institutions. Various residential complexes were constructed for low income families.

The natural environment is considered as a key tourism landmark that has spectacular scenes and vast plains stretching far away, in addition to other tourism and recreational components. A visitor to the place will have the chance to observe the natural beauty with golden sands along with the tranquillity and quietness.

The wilayat is also famous for the national camel races, which makes it a continuous season throughout the year to visit, especially from the neighboring countries to enjoy the camel races.

Related