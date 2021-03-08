Why you should visit Wadi Qabat and its warm waters

Text By Baraah al Mujaini –

Photos by Said Al-Sawafi –

No doubt that the strategic geographical location of the Sultanate of Oman has significantly shaped the spectacular landscape and the outstanding variety of tourist places. Carved mountains, pristine water, hewn rocks and golden sands, there is so much natural beauty embraced by the Omani lands and seas beneath its painted sky.

Wadi Qabat is one of the breathtaking tourist destinations that you have to add to your ‘must visit’ list located in Dima W’attayeen, in Al Sharqiyah North Governorate. Specifically, from ‘Muss’ village you can establish exploring the endless beauty of rocky nature for about 30 minutes to reach the Wadi. What makes this isolated attraction highly recommended by many tourists’ guides and trip companies is its uniqueness.

Initially, its distinguished waters — a mix between crystal white and vivid turquoise will immediately creep over your soul with tranquillity, joy, and astonishment. Many wonder about the secret of its extraordinary colour. Some even believe that due to its smell, that it’s sulphur. Upon seeing the water, one can easily mistake it as such but the collected white powder is a type of mineral but not sulphur.

Qabat is not just a perfect destination for those who are seeking isolated, calm, and magnificent areas, but its warm water is considered as healing and can cure different aches, as reported by the village residents. Due to some other Wadis in the same region that caused slight damage to Wadi Qabat; the destination now is under maintenance, which shows the interest of the government and tourism sector to preserve these destinations from any kind of further damage.

Due to the pandemic that swept the whole world, and imposed many restrictions that damaged our entertainment zone; numerous tourist landmarks have been discovered. We have discovered Oman from a closer angle, and the credit goes to those adventurers who preferred exploring our country and seeking unique destinations. Never forget the major role of social media in facilitating the mission of exposing Oman as the idealist touristic spot.

Photographers have performed an important part in helping promote different local destinations providing amazing visuals that allow others to appreciate the destinations more. These photographers and explorers have done massive sacrifice sometimes putting themselves in danger to capture amazing angles.

Wadi Qabat is mostly suitable for hiking amateurs and adventurers since the path to reach the destination requires almost 30-minutes of walking (from the last point you can drive the car). Moreover, the path is quite unpaved; so it might be a bit challenging for some, while others will super enjoy it, especially those who prefer to investigate new regions, distance themselves, and reflect in the authentic nature.

If you are planning to schedule a visit to Wadi Qabat, and enjoy its adventure-filled paths — there are many tourists’ companies arranging for such guided tours. Oman has hundreds of spectacular destinations worth a visit; some remains to be undiscovered. These magical spots will provide us with many interesting choices to spend our free time and vacations.