Why were Oman’s cases so high in the last two days?

MUSCAT: Oman has reported an alarming 298 and 322 cases in the last two days, respectively, leaving many residents to wonder whether measures in place are not working. This has resulted in some to clamor for stricter measures including an imposition of a curfew.

These concerns had been addressed by the Supreme Committee vs Covid-19 in its 7th press conference with the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed al Saeedi, breaking down what has been going on behind the scene.

“The negligence by some companies and sponsors caused more cases,” Al Saeedi said.

“A person with Covid-19 lives with 70 expats and the sponsor takes no responsibility,” he added.

This was elaborated by Dr. Saif Al Abri who said, “The reason behind the rise in the number of cases in the past two days is due to the spread in the housing camps of some companies that did not have facilities for social distancing.”

“We have detected cases in truck drivers and cargo operators between the governorates of the Sultanate. Yesterday, more than one case was diagnosed from delivery teams,” he added.

“You [employers] need to provide isolation places for those who are positive and also isolation places for those who are in contact with positive cases,” Al Saeedi instructed.

The experts, however, did not find any correlation between the rise of the cases and the opening of commercial activities.

“We cannot say that the increase in the number of cases is due to the opening of activities. It is mainly due to the increase in gatherings,” Al Saeedi said.

He added that “mass iftar gatherings still exist and some people do not abide by social distancing.”

The minister gave real-life scenarios of what causes the spread.

“A citizen with symptoms of Covid-19 has decided to have a normal life which caused the transmission of infection to his mother and sister who had kidney failure due to the virus. He transmitted the infection to 17 other people,” he shared.

“An 18-year-old woman came to the health center because of a wedding in which 300 people mingled. In one of the governorates, the Public Prosecution arrested an organizer of an event. Unfortunately, the gatherings contributed to the increase in cases, and even special night gatherings are conducted for women,” he added.

The committee shared that they are currently examining 1,500-2,000 samples per day.

“A total of 96 people are in hospitals, including 31 in intensive care units. The total number of tests done is 61,000,” the minister of health shared.

Because of the notable increase in the last two days, Al Saeedi said that they are looking into implementing “firm measures.”

“Curfew has been proposed by some citizens and will be referred to the Supreme Committee. Regardless of whether we decide to impose a curfew or not, we appeal to the community not to avoid instructions on social distancing and other preventive measures,” he said.