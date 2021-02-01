Why was Yiti Beach closed to the public?

MUSCAT: It’s nearly a month since access to the popular beach area in Yiti has not been allowed.

This move, while long been expected, caused frustration not only to the residents in the area but also the weekenders who find the long, scenic beach area ideal camping, fishing and swimming ground.

While numerous rumours were circulating about a massive tourism construction, no one was sure of the details.

The recent announcement made by the Oman Investment Authority finally gave a semblance of clarity. Restructuring tourism and real-estate investments in the Sultanate, Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group), now a subsidy of the OIA, is taking charge of different tourism-related projects including the Yiti Sustainable Tourism City.

This integrated project covers a 1.5 million square metres waterfront tourism complex and with Yiti witnessing the dramatic rise of two hotels — a four-star and a five-star hotel — a yacht marina, an integrated neighbourhood and an educational, health and entertainment facilities as reported by Construction Week Online – that reports on different construction developments around the world.

What we know so far

In 2019, Thomson Reuters reported that tender for projects includes “identifying the design gaps and to design and build the coastal, wadi infrastructure and marina works” within the project’s 1.2 square km Phase 1.”

In the same year, Construction Week Online also reported that ” US-based architecture and engineering firm Hok “worked on the concept masterplan for the project, while Kuwait-headquartered KEO International Consultants was assigned as the design consultant.”

By September 2020, the governor of Muscat visited the tourism project. He witnessed the Construction Phase 1 which included the levelling of the land in preparation of the project implementation that is scheduled to happen in the second quarter of 2021.

Overall, the project intends to transform the new neighbourhood to be a “sustainable city that uses clean and alternative sources of energy in line with international standards and aimed at preserving the environment.”

Oman News Agency also reported that the project aims to prevent the exploitation of the natural resources of the area.