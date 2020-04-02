Why was Muttrah placed in lockdown? Minister of Health answers

MUSCAT: Dr Ahmed al Saidi, Minister of Health, in a digital press conference held today, explained that Muttrah being placed in isolation is because of the prevalence of societal transmission.

He said, “Putting Muttrah under quarantine is because of the prevalence of societal transmission, which is the transmission of the virus to people without contacting with infected persons and not related to travel.”

He said that coming up with the decision by the Committee required extensive study.

“The Committee will not take any decisions without an extensive study of the whole subject.”

Dr Mohammed al Hosni, Undersecretary of Health Affairs, talked about the ministry’s work scheme. “The ministry has developed a framework plan to deal with this pandemic, and it is proceeding according to considered stages,” he said.

“Isolation of Muttrah is as per planning and all measures have been taken to ensure the availability of food and drug supplies for the residents of the area,” he said.

He added, “We are also coordinating with the concerned parties for smooth movements of crucial health cases like births and kidney related issues.”

Brigadier Hassan al Mujaini, Head of Moral Guidance, stressed that all security and military agencies play their role in activating the closure plans. “Movement points have been activated between governorates in coordination with the rest of the relevant authorities. We take into account movement of workers in the vital sectors as well as all food and medical supplies will be facilitated to be delivered to ensures that the the isolation plan goes as planned.”

The minister of health said that till Wednesday more than 5,000 samples were examined so far and there were 36 inpatients out of 231, while 57 cases recovered.

