Exploring Oman Main Uncategorized 

Why not try this heritage hotel?

Oman Observer

The Nizwa Heritage Inn comprises of four old houses with 20 rooms that have been refurbished, preserving the historical identity dating back hundreds of years.

The property reflects the history of Nizwa and Haret al Aqar by providing Omani hospitality alongside modern services and amenities.

The Nizwa Heritage In is located in the historic Al Aqar neighbourhood of Nizwa, 100 m from Nizwa Souq.

A bicycle rental service is available at the hotel, while the Nizwa Fort is only 400 metres away .

The 20 rooms offer double twin bedroom with attached bathroom, double-twin bedroom with a separate bathroom, twin beds with a shared bathroom, triple-bedroom and a suite, and different-sized halls.

The inn also has private parking for guests’ vehicles.

As per the online booking.com prices start from RO27.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4004 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Royal Office Minister receives Indian Minister

Oman Observer Comments Off on Royal Office Minister receives Indian Minister

Five years on, MH370 families band together to seek closure

Oman Observer Comments Off on Five years on, MH370 families band together to seek closure

Oman temperatures to drop early next month

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman temperatures to drop early next month