Why not try this heritage hotel?

The Nizwa Heritage Inn comprises of four old houses with 20 rooms that have been refurbished, preserving the historical identity dating back hundreds of years.

The property reflects the history of Nizwa and Haret al Aqar by providing Omani hospitality alongside modern services and amenities.

The Nizwa Heritage In is located in the historic Al Aqar neighbourhood of Nizwa, 100 m from Nizwa Souq.

A bicycle rental service is available at the hotel, while the Nizwa Fort is only 400 metres away .

The 20 rooms offer double twin bedroom with attached bathroom, double-twin bedroom with a separate bathroom, twin beds with a shared bathroom, triple-bedroom and a suite, and different-sized halls.

The inn also has private parking for guests’ vehicles.

As per the online booking.com prices start from RO27.

