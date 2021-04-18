Why is the Tropic of Cancer in Amerat?

AL AMERAT: In 2017, Oman Astronomical Society placed a signboard on the both sides of Al Atkia township road in the Wilayat of Al Amerat indicating the point where the Tropic of Cancer enters the Sultanate starting from Al Sifa and running through Al Amerat, Fanja, Wadi Al Maawil, Al Rustaq and Ibri.

Engineer Mohammed bin Nabhan al Battashi, member of Oman Astronomical Society told Oman News Agency (ONA) that this site signifies the path of the Tropic of Cancer from east to west. Thie Tropic of Cancer (northerly latitude) is an imaginary line where the sun is directly overhead on the day of the summer solstice which occurs in June each year.

He added that there is a misconception that the lands that are located in the Tropic of Cancer are warmer than other places. However, the climate of a place is linked to several factors, including height above sea level, humidity and wind movement in addition to proximity to water sources and forests.

He explained that the Tropic of Cancer was so named two thousand years ago, as the sun was in the sun sign of Cancer at the time of summer solstice then and due to the oscillating movement of the earth, the sun will return to Cancer in around 24,000 years. — ONA