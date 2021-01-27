Why Fins is the ideal weekend escape

TEXT BY Mohammed al Shabibi

Whenever you want to escape the busy life in Muscat, a drive to the beaches of Fins will definitely give you the relaxation and escape you crave for. With its incredible rock formations and pebble to sandy beaches, it’s like a masterpiece that an accomplished painter has illustrated meticulously.

Barely an hour drive away from the capital and located between the beautiful valleys of Quriyat and the scenic topography of Sur, it’s a kind of place that would inspire poets captivating visitors with its pristine beauty.

Fins is a coastal village located in the Wilayat of Qurayyat and around 150km from Muscat. Whether you’d visit it on weekdays or weekends, it offers the same level of comfort and entertainment.

It is a stone’s throw away to tourist havens like Wadi Shab, Wadi Tiwi, and Hawiyat Najm park.

Now that the cold breeze of winter embraces the city, it’s not a surprise that many residents of Muscat head towards it shored for camping, fishing or just to hang out.

“It’s one of my favourite beaches in Oman. Having visited so many coastal villages, I like it for its strategic location and proximity to Muscat,” said Diana Matran, a regular visitor to the area.

“The pocket of beaches in between beautiful cliffs create a unique atmosphere. We regularly visit this place every weekend & winter for relaxation, swimming & camping. We will leave the country shortly because of work, but whenever we have a time to visit Oman, Fins is our destination” she added.

She also said that she loves how watching the sunset from here. Along with the small boats of fishermen who live nearby, setting up a tent by the beach creates a very beautiful and worthwhile trip.