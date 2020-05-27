Why checkpoints will continue in Ruwi, Darsait, Wadi Kabir, Hamriya

Muscat: For a while citizens and residents living in Muttrah, Ruwi, Darsait, Wadi Al Kabir, and Al Hamriya were under the impression that they would be able to commute to other parts of Muscat Governorate and beyond when the announcement came on the lift of lockdown on Muscat Governorate.

In an interview with Oman Observer, Major Mohammed al Hashami, Royal Oman Police (ROP), explained, that Wilayat Muttrah will continue to be under health isolation. Ruwi, Darsait, Wadi al Kabir, and Al Hamriya fall under Greater Muttrah and accordingly, the restriction will continue in these places, and motorists will have to go through checkpoints as previously.

As reported earlier if individuals do have the permit to drive across for work or other valid reasons then they must carry rental agreement to prove the place of residence at the checkpoints while returning back to residence at any of the above-mentioned places.

