Why cases are increasing again?

The Sultanate has one of the best strategic moves against the spread of the new wave of the pandemic, but despite the best efforts, the number of cases is rising alarmingly.

Oman reported 741 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths on Wednesday bringing the total number of cases in the country to 153,105 and fatalities to 1,644.

Questions are being raised. Have the people missed the alacrity and caution against the deadly virus that they used to have during the last year when the virus started gripping the vulnerable sectors?

All vaccinated as well as the un-vaccinated continue the safety precautions. The international border is completely closed, hotspots are identified and completely isolated from the rest of the country and inter-regional travel is also restricted.

Gatherings are a big ‘no’, but recurrent waves and remissions go hand in hand.

Medics, law executioners and experts opine that the present situation is due to many reasons.

Dr Wahid al Kharusi, President and Chairman of Oman Cancer Association (OCA), attributes the prime reason behind such a phenomenon to a lot of irresponsible people in our community who do not serious or have conveniently forgotten what we are going through.

“Some members of the community are behaving irresponsibly and do not observe the protocols. We have excellent legislation and we need stronger implementation,” said Dr Kharusi who has always been behind various national initiatives.

“We need more vaccination for citizens between 18 and 45 years of age who are mobile and high risk as they are carriers of the virus.”

Dr Ramla al Kharusi of Royal Hospital too points at the laxity of people who take the situation very lightly.

“Although it’s not certain as to how many of these positive patients are having the new variant which is known to be more infectious, people are taking the situation lightly and not following the instructions,” she said.

Medics and ROP officials summarise “people’s false sense of security that the worst is over” as the major reason behind an increasing number of cases. They fail to keep up with the requirements of safety and preventive protocol as and when lockdown is lifted.

“If the whole epidemic can start from one case in every country, it goes without saying that for the virus to vanish even one case should not be there in the country. This can happen only when combinations of following measures operate,” says Dr KP Raman, Chairman, Al Hayat Hospitals.