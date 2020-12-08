WHO urges caution as temperatures drop

With the winter setting in across the region, WHO has warned the risk of increased transmission of COVID-19.

WHO released updated mask use guidance that advises the use of masks in indoor spaces when with other people, and where ventilation is poor or where air quality is unknown.

“A few countries have made progress in controlling the outbreak, while others are still seeing unprecedented increases in the number of cases, and sometimes even the number of deaths,” Dr Ahmed al Mandhari, WHO regional director for East Mediterranean, said.

He said that WHO and partners are trying to ensure equitable distribution of effective vaccines to low- and middle-income countries once they are granted emergency use listing or authorisation by an appropriate regulatory body. Through COVAX, approximately 20 per cent of populations at highest risk will be prioritised for the vaccine.

“However, this will leave many more people still at risk and the virus with an opportunity to continue to spread. We need to remain absolutely committed to promoting and adhering to all of the public health and social measures that we know work, including testing all suspect cases, isolating all confirmed cases and tracing contacts,” he said.

Related