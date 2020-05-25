CORONAVIRUS Main World 

WHO suspends clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine

Oman Observer

The World Health Organization has suspended testing the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

Hydroxycholoroquine has been touted by Donald Trump and others as a possible treatment for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The U.S. President has said he was taking the drug to help prevent infection.

“The executive group has implemented a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm within the Solidarity trial while the safety data is reviewed by the data safety monitoring board,” Tedros told an online briefing.

He said the other arms of the trial – a major international initiative to hold clinical tests of potential treatments for the virus – were continuing.

The WHO has previously recommended against using hydroxychloroquine to treat or prevent coronavirus infections, except as part of clinical trials.

Dr. Mike Ryan, head of the WHO emergencies programme, said the decision to suspend trials of hydroxychloroquine had been taken out of “an abundance of caution”. Reuters

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6516 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Your Isra’a Wal Miraj holiday planning guide

Oman Observer Comments Off on Your Isra’a Wal Miraj holiday planning guide

Thirteen Turkish soldiers killed, 56 wounded in car bombing

Oman Observer Comments Off on Thirteen Turkish soldiers killed, 56 wounded in car bombing

Russian police detain more than 400 at protest over journalist case

Oman Observer Comments Off on Russian police detain more than 400 at protest over journalist case