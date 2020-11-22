WHO representative received

MUSCAT: Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, on Sunday received Dr John Jabbour, Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO). The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation and partnership between the WHO and the Sultanate in various sectors related to education. The meeting touched on a proposal to form a joint committee from sectors concerned in Oman and the WHO and other UN agencies on unifying programmes of health, society and environment and compiling public awareness materials amid the prevalence of coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions.

Dr Madeeha spoke about the education sector’s situation in the Sultanate during the current school year (2020-2021). She outlined options undertaken by the ministry to operate schools, while at the same time applying precautionary measures — including the Health Protocol — and activating educational platforms. — ONA

Related