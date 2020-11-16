WHO Executive Board meets

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Health (MOH) took part on Monday in the virtual meeting of the 147th session of the Executive Board of World Health Organization (WHO) from Geneva.

The Sultanate was represented by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saidi, Minister of Health and First Deputy Member of the WHO Executive Board, in the presence of Ambassador Idris bin Abdul Rahman al Khanjari, the Sultanate’s Permeant Representative to the United Nations and International Organizations in Geneva, Dr Fatma bint Mohammed al Ajmi, MOH Undersecretary for Administrative, Financial and Planning Affairs along with a number of MOH senior officials.

The meeting reviewed a number of topics including the entitlements of members of the Executive Board, outcome of the Seventy-third World Health Assembly, the report of the Programme, Budget and Administration Committee of the Executive Board, the managerial, administrative and financial matters, as well as the report on meetings of expert committees and study groups.

In addition, the virtual meeting highlighted the report of hosted partnerships and the future sessions of the Executive Board and the Health Assembly. –ONA