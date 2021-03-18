WHO delegation visits Dima W’attayeen

DIMA W’ATTAYEEN: A delegation of the World Health Organization (WHO) paid a visit to the Wilayat of Dima W’attayeen in the Governorate of North Al Sharqiyah on Thursday to review the initiative of Al Sbul and Al Hamam healthy villages.

The initiative comes within the framework of community health initiatives implemented by the Ministry of Health, represented by the Directorate General of Health Services in North Al Sharqiyah and Dima W’attayeen Hospital.

Dr John Yaqoob, WHO Representative to Oman, underscored the importance of such initiatives in improving healthy lifestyles and contributing to the sustainable development of the wilayat’s different areas. — ONA