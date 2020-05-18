World 

WHO chief to review its pandemic handling, vows transparency

Oman Observer

GENEVA: The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that he would initiate an independent evaluation of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic at the “earliest appropriate moment” and vowed transparency and accountability.

“We all have lessons to learn from the pandemic. Every country and every organisation must examine its response and learn from its experience. WHO is committed to transparency, accountability and continuous improvement,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told its annual ministerial assembly.

Tedros thanked early high-level speakers for their “strong support for WHO at this critical time” and said that the review must encompass responsibility of “all actors in good faith”.

“The risk remains high and we have a long road to travel,” Tedros said. Preliminary serological tests in some countries showed that at most 20% of populations had contracted the disease and “in most places less than 10 per cent”, he said. — Reuters

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6422 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

EU rules out Brexit renegotiation as UK prime minister seeks help from Merkel

Oman Observer Comments Off on EU rules out Brexit renegotiation as UK prime minister seeks help from Merkel

More than 235,000 flee intense bombing in northwest Syria

Oman Observer Comments Off on More than 235,000 flee intense bombing in northwest Syria

Mourinho testifies in Madrid court over tax fraud allegations

Oman Observer Comments Off on Mourinho testifies in Madrid court over tax fraud allegations