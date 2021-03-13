WHO approves J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The World Health Organization on Friday approved Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for an additional 500 million doses to enter the Covax global vaccine-sharing scheme.

“Every new, safe and effective tool against Covid-19 is another step closer to controlling the pandemic,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

The news comes after the single-dose jab won approval from the European Union on Thursday.

It has also received the green light from regulators in the United States, Canada, and South Africa.

The World Health Organization said the J&J jab had been granted an “emergency use listing” which assesses the suitability of new health products during public health emergencies and is quicker than the regular licensing system.

The organization has already granted emergency use listing to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines being manufactured in India and South Korea, as well as the jabs made by Pfizer/BioNTech.

A decision is expected at the earliest in March on China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac jabs, along with the Moderna vaccine.

– ‘Narrow vaccine inequalities’ –

WHO authorization paves the way for the jabs to be used as part of the Covax initiative aimed at ensuring equitable access to vaccines in poorer countries.

Some 500 million doses of the J&J jabs have been promised to the facility and the WHO hopes it can be rolled out through the scheme from July, if not earlier.

“As new vaccines become available, we must ensure they become part of the global solution, and not another reason some countries and people are left further behind,” Tedros told a briefing.

“We hope this new vaccine will help to narrow vaccine inequalities, and not deepen them,” he said.

Clinical trials have found that the J&J shot was 67 percent effective at preventing people from getting COVID-19.

But that result considered all forms of COVID-19. The jab proved 85.4 percent effective at preventing severe disease.

“The sample data from large clinical trials shared by the company also shows that the vaccine is effective in older populations,” WHO said.

The J&J shot however appears less protective than Pfizer and Moderna’s regimes, which both have an efficacy of around 95 percent against all forms of COVID-19 from the classic coronavirus strain.