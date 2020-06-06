CORONAVIRUS Main World 

WHO advises to wear masks in public areas

Oman Observer

The World Health Organization (WHO) updated its guidance on Friday to recommend that governments ask people wear fabric face masks in public places to curb the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Here are some details on the new advice:

WHY THE CHANGE?

  • The WHO says the widespread use of face masks or coverings by the general public is still not yet supported by high quality or direct scientific evidence.

  • But it says a growing amount of observational evidence from several countries that have ordered or recommended the wearing of masks, as well as the difficulty of social distancing in many settings, is enough for it to change its advice.

WHEN SHOULD YOU WEAR A MASK?

The WHO recommends the wearing of non-medical masks by:

  • Everyone in public settings such as stores, at work, social or mass gatherings, and in closed settings such as schools or places of worship.

  • People living in cramped conditions, such as in refugee camps or slums.

  • On public transport.

    • WHAT KIND OF MASK?

    Because of the risk of diverting critical resources from health workers, the WHO says medical masks should be reserved for healthcare professionals and people in at-risk groups. Everyone else should use what it terms non-medical or fabric masks. Here is some of its advice on mask choice:

    • Choose materials that capture droplets but remain easy to breathe through.

    • Avoid stretchy materials, because stretching may increase pore sizes, and preferably use a fabric that can be washed at 60C (140F) or higher.

    • A minimum of three layers is needed, including an absorbent inner layer, touching the mouth, and a synthetic outer layer that does not easily absorb water.

    • Wash frequently, at the highest temperature possible, and don’t share.

    Oman Observer

    To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

    observer has 6648 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

    You May Also Like

    Italy nabs fugitive mobster on most dangerous list

    Oman Observer Comments Off on Italy nabs fugitive mobster on most dangerous list

    Polish premier stable after car accident

    Oman Observer Comments Off on Polish premier stable after car accident

    Govt official’s Financial Disclosure is tool to protect public funds: SAI

    Oman Observer Comments Off on Govt official’s Financial Disclosure is tool to protect public funds: SAI