White House sought to bury Trump-Ukraine call: Whistleblower

Washington: The White House moved to “lock down” all records of Donald Trump’s phone call seeking Ukraine’s interference in the 2020 US election, a whistleblower’s complaint released on Thursday alleges, in the latest explosive episode in the rapidly unfolding impeachment drama.

The top-secret complaint, declassified by the administration and released by Congress, caps a stunning week of revelations that have put Trump in the sharpest political and legal jeopardy of his presidency.

White House officials told the whistleblower they had likely “witnessed the president abuse his office for personal gain” in the

July call with Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the document. In the days that followed, “I learned from multiple US officials that senior White House officials had intervened to ‘lock down’ all records of the phone call, especially the official word-for-word transcript of the call that was produced,” the whistleblower said. Democrats have accused Trump of a “mafia-style shakedown” of Kiev by urging a probe into his political rival Joe Biden — prompting the whistleblower complaint and triggering a congressional impeachment probe.

The anonymous official presented the nine-page complaint on August 12 to the inspector general of the intelligence community, a Trump appointee who found it a credible and “urgent concern” and forwarded it to the acting Director of National Intelligence.

But the DNI, Joseph Maguire, at first refused to deliver the complaint to Congress, raising concerns from Democrats that members of Trump’s administration were improperly protecting the president.

With the scandal swelling, the top Democrat in Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, accused Trump of betraying his oath of office as she announced an official impeachment inquiry on Tuesday.

Trump has acknowledged that he urged Ukraine to launch an anti-corruption probe against Biden, potentially his chief rival in the 2020 presidential race, and Biden’s son.

Critics say Trump had held up $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, to be released only on condition that it investigate the Bidens.

— AFP

