Where the sand flows like water!

One more place that will make you feel instantly at home is the desert camps at Al Sharqiyah Sands (Wahiba) in Oman. A recent visit to this place has been a mesmerising experience and one of its kind as you get to explore the beauty that is beheld in the vastness and the emptiness of the sands which is home to the Bedouins.

How to reach

The deserts of Wahiba sands are located South of Sur, South East of Muscat and with a 4WD (rented or owned) one can enter the Al Wasil area before desert in approximately 2 hours. Last 12-15 kilometres is entirely a sandy stretch that requires careful driving as there are no permanent roads or tracks for driving. This is due to the constantly moving dunes that shift upto even 10 metres every year and also reach 100 metres in height at many places. Approximately GPS coordinates (where we stayed) was Lat. 22.391394 Long. 58.72, and in proximity there were other camps as well.

What to do

As reported, the desert covers 180 km North to South and 80 km East to West. The place offers much to do and if one is interested to explore the vastness of the desert outside the comfort of the camps. The ideal time to visit these sands is from October to beginning of April when it is bearable, the best months are December to January when winds pick up and temperature may drop to 10-12 degree Celsius at nights.

Enjoying out in the open when golden noons convert into hues of reds and oranges, is an enchanting sight. Experienced drivers may also opt to exploit the sand-hills and dunes which typically requires reducing the air pressure from the tyres. Shops and assistance are generally available for the same. Quad bikes are also available through rentals. At times a camel ride is available to climb up the dunes to watch the sunset (which is the most important part of the visit). Jump-in-the-air clicks are my favourite and one may get plenty of these against the setting sun. If you want to test your endurance and strengthen those quadriceps, then climbing up on your own is ultimate!

Staying atop the dune is highly recommended to sit back, relax and enjoy the grandeur of the stretched-out desert in front of your eyes and also see the powerful sun go down, only to rise up as powerful again in few hours. Post-dinner, stargazing in the dark nights is a popular activity and is certainly unmissable.

Many camps there offer accommodation ranging from a typical tented room to more luxurious air-conditioned set-ups to suit individual preference and there is ample parking space to accommodate visitors’ vehicles.

The traditional and cultural activities at night camps are an ideal way to relax. Sipping a steaming traditional coffee followed by lavish dinner, having the option of sitting by the bon-fire is icing on the cake. Live music and occasional dance are usually arranged by the camps, with slight variation amongst them to cater to the competition. It is ideal to stay overnight and enjoy the silence of the night under the starry sky.

Things to avoid

Few visitors also hike up the dunes at night, however the local guide there advised against it as there is a fear of scorpions coming out of the sand and giving a poisonous bite in the dark. Occasionally local wildlife can be seen emerging gout in the silence of the night. This, however, still is a personal choice and may be taken up keeping in mind the risk factors. Needless to say, that mid-April to September months be best avoided due to the excessive heat.

Things to carry

It is advisable to carry flashlights, plenty of water, good quality cameras to capture unmatched sunset and sunrise pictures and set of warm clothes for the night. A night-cap is a must if one intends to spend the night sitting outside their tents, gazing at the stars, and having conversations of their lifetime with their loved ones!

The return trip from the sands may be combined with a visit to Wadi Bani Khalid. An ideal place for family adventure and overall a must-try experience as the sand puzzles await the visitors to offer their warmth and conviviality.

Signing off tip

Do try to wake up early morning the next day to catch the glimpse of the splendid sunrise against the backdrop of complete silence!

By Dr Priti Swarup