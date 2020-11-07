Where nature meets heritage

Muscat, nov 7 – The Wilayat of Nizwa, which also is known as ‘Baidhat Al Islam’, is undoubtedly a place that attracts archaeologists as well as tourists. It is the cultural, historical and educational centre of Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, which is located around 160 km away from Muscat.

Nizwa acquires its importance also because of its location: It is a meeting point between the main roads linking Muscat with other governorates. It embraces the most-frequently visited destinations such as Jabal Al Akhdhar and Birkat Al Mouz, Wadi Tanuf and Nizwa Fort. Nizwa’s climate is often hot in summer and pleasant in winter, while Jabal Al Akhdhar is always cold.

Jabal Al Akhdhar is a tourist destination where different types of fruits such as grapes, pomegranate, apricot, fig and peach can be found.

There are also some plants and trees like olive and roses.

The wilayat is famous for Birkat Al Mouz, which is located between Nizwa and Izki. Falaj Daris is one of the five Omani aflaj that figure in the international heritage list. Falaj Daris is the largest falaj in Oman and it is an important water resource for the surrounding countryside. There are also Al Ghantuq and Dhoot afalaj.

When it comes to natural beauty, Tanuf excels other places, where Al Riqraq Wadi attracts tourists who are interested in swimming, camping and grilling activities.

Another tourism destination is Farq village, which is known for date palm farms and ancient residential structures, besides Al Hawra mountain.

Nizwa gains its historical value by the presence of Nizwa Fort, which is the oldest fort in Oman. It is characterised by its round shape and known by ‘Al Shahbaa’. The traditional markets located near the fort are famous for making handicrafts, selling fruits, vegetables, meat, fish and Omani halwa such as the well-known ‘Al Saifi’. There is also a place known for gold and silver products. Nizwa is famous for Khanjar making.

In Nizwa, many folk art forms are practised, and among them is Al Razha, which is the oldest traditional dance in Oman. Al Azi is also performed in the wilayat.

