Where have you stored your dreams?

Have you frozen your dreams or kept it in the locker for a better day?

In the rush of responding and reacting to the happenings of the life we have pushed aside the goals we wanted to achieve. The faith you had in your capability diminishes as you continue to be passive about the idea that came in with an adrenaline rush.

The longer it is in status quo the harder it is to bring it out to reality. We tend to wait for the right opportunity and the right platform. Yes maybe going with the flow is good but there are times when we need to swim against the current especially if the idea is innovative.

The moment is now. Little by little build up your idea to become a reality. Maybe it is exactly what the world needs today. On the other hand let us say you have not been able to do justice to your goal because there have been responsibilities and commitments, then all we have to remember is — it

is never too late.

So often we begin to stagnate and never realise the state we are in. So if you had that idea a few years ago and if it is still an idea then we must accept that fact the earth must have been around the sun that many times and that means seasons have been changing too. Each season comes in with new trends so storing an idea has its disadvantages. For example what worked for radio as programme content need not necessarily work for television and may not necessarily work for social media. But the Internet is catching up with the entertainment sector as well, as can be seen in the number of films, series and sitcoms that are being produced currently for the dot com world.

The frozen can still be modified the current day taste. Why do people like newness? Most probably it is because they like to be pleasantly and subtly surprised. The slightly traditionalists would prefer staying close to conservative style for all seasons but when it comes to trends they are not very long lasting. The fashion that is trendy is also dated let’s say from bell bottoms of the 70s to the padded shoulders of the 80s, track suits and baggie jeans and not to forget the passion for the platform shoes again in the 90s and everything that we have seen in the millennium.

Currently it is the athleisure style that has become a distinct feature but it is not as new as we think. It had popped up earlier when people became conscious about being fit. The difference is earlier people did express their distaste on seeing people wearing gym clothes in social events but now it is becoming a norm. Whatever the argument is the matter is that people become accepting when something gets a wider acceptance.

So what about our idea that has been stored away? Are you procrastinating or just shy of what people would say? People judge because it is a habit and we have done that throughout history no matter which culture or which part of the world we come from. But somewhere along individuals are bold enough to think differently and ready to fall if they must, but they are strong enough to get up and try again. Judging is not bad all together because it is the constructive criticism that brings out the best in us.

Initially the ego is bruised and we respond accordingly but when we overcome the ego we realise any comment is a checklist to ensure self analyses.

What is required is continuous learning and growth ensuring sustainability. It is easy to have a short shelf life for a product but if we are able to continue to trigger interest in the consumers there is where the life span of your idea is going to be.

Then again traditional crafts and fabric continue to last till today. The reason is simple — creating the need and increasing the demand — managing to keep a place exclusive in our lives to celebrate traditions in its authenticity.

The business models might have changed and we must have gone from traditional market place to malls but we are still gullible when it comes to convincing us on what we must have, let it be in fashion or life. So let us defrost the idea. Let it see the daylight.

lakshmiobserver@gmail.com