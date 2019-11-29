Where climbing is strength

NIZWA, Nov 29 – The sun went down on Day One of the Oman by UTMB, the leading 170 km “Beast” contestants, having safely negotiated the climb up to the plateau areas of Jabal Akhdhar, began the traverse across to Jebel Shams. At approximately the 110 km mark on day two, all contestants in the longest event would be medically examined to confirm their fitness for the gruelling and ‘unknown’ section of the run, much of which would place significant reliance upon the competitor’s ability to negotiate a particularly challenging part of the rugged landscape. Their sunrise the next day was surely to be eagerly anticipated, yet, with the relentless sun, and unforgiving terrain, and the many technical, not to say hazardous challenges yet to unfold before them, the finish in Al Hamra was still a long way away at that stage.

PERSEVERANCE AND DETERMINATION

As the 130 km event competitors lined up in Birkat Al Mouz on the evening of day one, the dozen Omanis competing including Salim al Zakwani, an Emergency Nurse from Muscat, who said he was “in it to enjoy it”, Hamad al Harthy, and the crowd’s darling, Mt Everest conqueror, Nadhira al Harthi. From the other side of the world, Australians Toby Duncan and Adam Rowe were positive but cautious, “as we don’t have any mountains in Perth”, and fellow Aussies Sinclair Park and Simone Ward were full of “perseverance and determination,” they chuckled light-heartedly, maybe unaware of what lay ahead?

German Aviation Executive Till Kirschner said “Climbing is my strength,” while David Ingram from the UK has run in “five marathon events this year, and this was just too good a mountain challenge to miss”. Russian Andrei Antipinsky has competed in a 330 km event to prepare for this event, and said, “Alexei Tolstenko ran 3rd last year, and he convinced us to come, and so far, it couldn’t be better.”

Mariela Gamboa represents Argentina, and she was positive about this year saying, “I did the Sahara Race in April, and that has set me up for this one!” Another crowd favorite was Meredith Edwards of the USA who looked primed for a big run after a third placing last year. “I was not in the best shape last year, but this year I feel great, my health is great, my body is in top condition, my only reservation is my lack of competition so far this year. But Jason (Schlarb, last years winner) is here to support me, and I feel ready. I feel great!”

Those, and hundreds of other 130 km competitors, started at 7:30 pm, sent on their way by Mohammed al Toobi; Minister of Environment and Climate Affairs, full of vigour and enthusiasm, to face a cool night, a mountain, but embracing those night conditions, would face the sunrise with their event further advanced.

The leaders should pass the Alila Jabal Al Akhdhar Resort checkpoint, and perhaps, by that stage, have visions of a mid-afternoon finish, however, as with last year’s event, even within sight of Al Hamra, just beyond Balad Sayt, the drama would not be over for the unwary among these competitors.

Sunrise on day two would also herald the final preparations for those taking part in the third of the most unforgiving of the challenges, the 50 km Al Hamra Loop event.

This, though shorter than the earlier two, was no less of a challenge, involving two long challenging technical sections on the ascent to almost 2,400 metres on the ridgeline, and two shorter challenges on the descent.

An interesting competitor in this event, where there was a significant Omani presence, was the CEO of OmanSail David Graham, optimistic, excited, nervous, but committed and now, enthusiastic.

