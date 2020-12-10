Where agriculture and crafts thrive

Saham, a coastal wilayat in Al Batinah North Governorate, has witnessed noticeable prosperity and infrastructure development. Several projects implemented across the wilayat have turned the area into a much-sought-after place. The wilayat, overlooking the Sea of Oman, has been noted from ancient times for the production of lemon with a considerable quantity being exported to other countries. Saham is also known for its authentic traditional crafts and industries, fishing, folk arts and camel and horse races.

Saham consists of many villages, the most prominent being Sur Al Shiyadi, Sur Al Buloosh, Mukhaileef, Khour Al Hamam and Al Manqel. Wadis and aflaj are among the attractive features of the wilayat.

Wadis include Aheen, Khour Al Malh and Al Sakahn, while the most important aflaj are Bani Ameer, Al Roodha, Al Mahab and Sheidah.

Saham is known for its forts, which were built to protect the wilayat from attacks and invasions. Al Souq Fort houses one of the renowned castles as it was once the residence of the governor. Saham has all civic amenities like schools, hospitals, governmental institutions, roads, water networks, besides other infrastructure facilities.

Since the Blessed Renaissance, private and public schools have been constructed across the wilayat in addition to technical institutes.

The government has been keen to establish a referral hospital and several health centres and complexes equipped with latest medical facilities. Saham enjoys important services including drainage network, municipal services, paved roads, dams, aflaj maintenance and social residential units, slaughterhouses, sport clubs, power generation plant and water supply plant.

In 2015, Saham slaughterhouse was opened to enhance health safety. Saham Souq, a mega project in the wilayat, spreads over 130,000 m2 and will potentially serve the public needs. Construction of a traditional souq is going on in addition to other fish, fruit and vegetables and livestock souqs.

The main market will boost trade and tourism in the wilayat. The industrial sector sees rapid growth while recreational facilities lure many tourists.

There are a number of industries in Saham, which include making of Omani daggers, swords, silver crafts, doors, wooden poles, Omani sweets and belts. The most substantial industry is the traditional shipbuilding. People of the wilayat are accustomed to rearing livestock, farming and fishing, as well as occupations such as carpentry and smithery.

The natives perform folk arts like Razha, Al Azi, Sea Arts and Hambal, in addition to women’s art.

The government pays attention to Omani women’s development through the establishment of Omani Women’s Association, a forum where they can engage in various social and cultural activities.