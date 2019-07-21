When the youth are spellbound by fishing!

Oman is blessed with great diversity of coastal habitats that are home to a wide range of animals, plants and marine life. The Sultanate is one of the most significant countries in the region engaged in fishing industry since hundreds of years. Traditional fishing was one of the most popular professions in Oman for many people, particularly in the villages located along the sea in different parts of the country. However, it is still being practiced in various areas around the country.

Prior to the start of the blessed Renaissance in 1970, the Sultanate’s economy was almost entirely depended on two major sectors, agriculture and fishing, but it was almost a live economy. In the case of fishing, no essential facilities were available for freezing, storage and transportation of fish at that time. Thus, fishermen’s catch was limited to the consumption of the local communities and it was traded locally.

Fishing industry is one of the key sectors that support the national economy of Oman. It marks a valuable source to the oil-based economy in addition to the other growing sectors. Therefore, great efforts have been made by the government over the past five decades to develop the fishing sector and exploit its full potential. Restrictions have been put in recent years on fishing of certain species as there has been an obvious decline in stocks. Oman’s coastline extends to about 3,240 km-long, which helps traditional fishing and support many people to make a living out of fishing.

Many Omanis, especially those living in the coastal areas, depend on fishing as a source of income to their families. They practice traditional fishing using very simple tools and equipment such as nets, threads and boats. On the other hand, some people practice fishing as a hobby, so they go on fishing trips during certain seasons of the year. They do fishing for the sake of leisure and fun. Hundreds of fish species have been identified in Omani waters, ranging from sardines to tuna to other expensive and rare types of fish. Overall, there is a strong fishing tradition in different parts of Oman. A large number of small villages scattered along the coast from where many Omani fishermen are operating their own fishing boats. What is really thrilling today is to see young Omanis practicing this tradition alone or with their fathers or grandfathers. Hence, fishing industries have helped creating job opportunities to Omani youth. This has been proven by the increasing number of young Omanis practicing fishing, whether they are fishermen or fishing enthusiasts.

Some young fishermen migrate from their fishing communities to the cities where they could earn better wages in order to make a good profit out of their business. This could cause shortage of fish products in their original communities and they would tend to raise the prices to cover the transport expenses. However, it’s very commendable to see those young fishermen being attracted by fishing as a profession or a passion to chase.

Case in point, many young Omani fishermen and fishing enthusiasts were highly interested to participate in the annual fishing competition organised by the Seeb Fishing Committee with the wali office. This year the competition saw the participation of around 251 fishermen and fishing enthusiasts in 73 boats netting almost 2,000 kg of fish in one day. Thanks to the organisers and sponsors, this first-of-its-kind competition was very well received and commended by the fishing community in the Wilayat of Seeb.

Such remarkable community initiatives are undoubtedly encouraging young fishermen to keep practicing fishing. On top of that, they will ensure passing this tradition to the new generations to come, year after another. Therefore, preserving such kind of traditional professions is of high importance to the country and people alike. As many people have been relying on fishing as a source of income, definitely others of the new generations will be making their living out of fishing.

