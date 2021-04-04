When reading becomes a culture…

The passion and love for reading is a gift which is not given to many people. Reading books, for instance, is not of an interest to many. However, reading from different sources of knowledge is becoming a habit for many people of different ages these days. Reading books, newspapers, magazines, novels or even reading e-books on mobiles or tabs is becoming a must-to-do daily activity for some people.

Although the addiction to modern technology and social media is increasing nowadays, there are people who sustain their reading habit. Newspapers, books and novels are most popular and widely read by people in offices, coffee shops or even at home, while as some regard the bedtime as the most preferred time for reading. To them, reading is the last thing to do to wrap up their day. They believe in feeding soul and mind is as important as feeding the body!

Are you among those reading lovers who marks reading as part of their daily life?! Mostly, they never skip a day without reading a few pages of a book; their passion is beyond imagination indeed. Their life is just meaningless without the being blessed by a book kept in their cars, bedrooms, offices. Always friend of books never go to bed alone, but with a book on their arms!

Most likely books are the only thing that make their day. Possibly, they live by the saying, “Let books be your dining table, and you shall be full of delights. Let them be your mattress, and you shall sleep restful nights”. Generally, the biggest pleasure comes from what we read, not from on what we read. The real difference lies in our attitude towards reading. It has been said that there is a great difference between an eager man who wants to read a book and the tired man who wants a book to read.

The significance of books in one’s life cannot be denied of course! In fact, books are regarded as best friends at all times. A famous Chinese proverb says, “A book is like a garden carried in the pocket”. Though, it is impossible to carry a garden in one’s pocket, but this saying is metaphorically indicating the value of books. They are full of beauty, wonders, science and knowledge, which all cultivate the mind and spirit.

Anyhow, many people are in love of books; not only adults and elder, but kids too. Although sometimes they are fond of comic books or magazines, but this undoubtedly creates the reading culture among them. Gradually, reading becomes a habit for kids as browsing cartoon magazines and comic books will instill them to grab real books. Reading then will be irresistible daily behaviour and part of their life.

Creating the culture of reading and eventually making it a habit for kids from their early ages will not happen overnight of course. It should be started since the early days of childhood, parents need to read for their kids every now and then to build their interest. Telling fairytales and reading short stories before their bedtime will be a good start of getting reading habit into their life. As they get younger, they will be reading on their own and reading will be a passion rather than a habit.

This is what people would love to see happening with kids today. Despite, with the intervention of the digital age and advanced technology, kids are being steadily diverted from the interest of reading. Although today they are being more attached to computer games and mobile technologies, reading shall never be missed from their day.

A few minutes of reading everyday would help getting them out of the addiction to technology. By the time this will bring up the love of reading and as they grow up with this habit, reading will definitely an essential part of their life. Reading will become then a culture rather than just a habit!