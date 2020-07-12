When is the first day of Eid al Adha 2020?

Muscat: As per the astronomical calculations, July 22 will mark the first day of Dhul Hijjah and Friday, July 31, shall be the first day of Eid al Adha.

According to Astronomical Affairs Department at Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowments (MERA) said, “The astronomical calculations on sighting the crescent of Dhul Hijjah 1441 show that the new moon will be at the conjugation phase at 9:33 pm local time on Monday, and will descend on 7:45 pm while sunset will occur at 6:54 pm. This means that the moon will descend 49 minutes after sunset. Hence, if the sky is clear on that day, the moon can be sighted easily, and therefore, the first day of Eid Al Adha on Friday, July 31.”