When Hamas is not in Israel’s sights

Adel Zaanoun –

For the first time in more than a decade, Israeli forces have bombed Gaza without targeting Hamas. But this spells a tough choice for the movement, between heeding calls to join the fighting, and its desire to maintain its truce with Israel.

Before dawn on Tuesday, Israeli forces struck an apartment in the northern Gaza Strip, killing Baha Abu al Ata and his wife Asma, who died immediately. Ata was one of the leaders of Gaza’s other major armed group.

“Throughout the operation, we of course distinguished between Hamas and Ata’s group,” said Israeli army spokesman

Jonathan Conricus, after a ceasefire on Thursday ended 50 hours of clashes.

The tit-for-tat exchange saw 450 rockets launched at Israel and 34 people killed in Gaza. “All of our operations were measured, proportionate and focused only on military assets belonging to Ata’s group,” Conricus said.

Earlier, an Israeli official said Ata was “responsible for almost all the attacks coming out of Gaza for the last six to seven months”.

One of these attacks especially embittered Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In September, a few days before a general election, Netanyahu was campaigning in the coastal city of Ashdod when rocket fire forced him to leave the scene.

The strike came from Gaza and was believed to have been ordered by Ata. Hamas at the time remained silent, apparently unwilling to endanger its truce with Israel.

“The situation is not new, we have had the same kind of a wave of violence many times,” said Ronni Shaked of the Harry Truman Research Institute for Peace in Jerusalem.

“The only thing that’s new is that Israel for the first time is not firing against Hamas, not charging Hamas with the responsibility of what is happening there, not fighting against the people of Gaza but firing just against the Ata’s group.” Shaked said that

before launching its military operation against Ata, Israel had “some indications that Hamas is not going to participate in this wave of violence”.

But Hamas “faces a dilemma,” according to Jamal al Fadhi, a professor of political science at Gaza University.

On the one hand “it wants to satisfy the mediators and respect the truce with Israel”, he said.

On the other hand, “the street and other (Palestinian) factions are urging Hamas” to defend Gaza. — AFP

