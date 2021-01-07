When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Regulators in Asia are weighing approval for COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc with partner BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca Plc, but few nations expect to get significant supplies initially. Here are details of estimated distribution timelines, announced supply deals and clinical trials in the region.

SINGAPORE

On December 30, the city-state became the first Asian country to begin inoculation of the Pfizer vaccine, despite one of the lowest fatality rates from the coronavirus worldwide.

It has signed advanced purchase pacts and made early down-payments on vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

It expects to have secured enough vaccines for its 5.7 million people by the third quarter of 2021.

AUSTRALIA

The country has secured about 140 million doses: 53.8 million from AstraZeneca, 51 million from Novavax Inc, 10 million from Pfizer, and 25.5 million from distribution programme COVAX.

It expects delivery of 3.8 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine in January and February 2021, and plans to begin inoculations in February.

NEW ZEALAND

Novavax agreed to supply 10.7 million doses, with initial doses to be delivered by mid-2021.

CHINA

China has not announced supply deals with Western drugmakers, which have partnered with private firms in the country instead.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine may be approved in China by mid-2021 and is being produced by its Chinese partner Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd.

Additionally, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd plans to buy at least 100 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding Co is bringing in Russian vaccine candidate Sputnik V and plans early and mid-stage trials in China.

On December 31, China gave its first COVID-19 vaccine approval to a shot developed by a unit of state-backed Sinopharm, for use by the general public.

Prior to the approval, China had already vaccinated more than 2 million people under an emergency use programme, using three different shots developed by Sinopharm units and Sinovac.

JAPAN

Japan has deals to buy 120 million doses from Pfizer/BioNTech in the first half of 2021 and to purchase 120 million from AstraZeneca — the first 30 million to be shipped by March 2021. It has also agreed to buy 250 million from Novavax. Japan is also in talks with Johnson & Johnson, and has a deal with Shionogi & Co Ltd. — Reuters

Related