WhatsApp most used social media tool in Oman

Muscat: WhatsApp is the most used social media tool in the Sultanate by individuals aged 18 years and above, said a report from the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT).

The number of  WhatsApp users increased by three percent in 2020 than in 2019, followed by YouTube (11 percent), Facebook (7 percent), Instagram (5 percent), Twitter (2 percent), Snapchat (2 percent), LinkedIn (3 percent) and Pinterest 2 percent.

While the use of IMO, chat forums, and blogs decreased by 5 percent, 3 percent, and 3 percent, respectively.

