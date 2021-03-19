WhatsApp, Instagram services restored: FB

Facebook-owned social media applications WhatsApp and Instagram faced a global outage late on Friday. Many users took to Twitter to complain about not being able to send or receive messages on Whatsapp, while many said they were unable to upload images and videos on Instagram.

Services were restored at around 10:12 Oman time. Users online had begun reporting trouble at about 9:25 pm Oman time. Outage tracker Downdetector, too, showed a massive spike in outages at around this time.

“Thanks for your patience, that was a long 45 minutes but we are back,” WhatsApp said.

Some users even complained about having trouble using Facebook too, but several said their app was working fine.

It is still not known what caused the outage as there was no official word from the parent company Facebook. Many users across the world, including India, took to Twitter to report about the services being down and like anything on Twitterverse, things took a comic turn resulting in an explosion of memes.