What we miss this Ramadhan?

In light of the implementation of precautionary measures to limit the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), some of the Ramadhan traditions that people were accustomed to for decades, have changed this year. Family visits, food exchange with neighbours and relatives, as well as mass Ramadhan dining have almost disappeared, creating a totally different atmosphere of the holy month.

But for the sake of everyone’s safety, all are keen to implement social and physical distancing, keeping in mind the necessity to sense the spirituality of the holy month within the family environment, celebrate it and create Ramadhan atmosphere inside the home.

Ahmed al Abri says, “Not going out during the month of Ramadhan, should be an opportunity to focus on acts of worship and establish rituals with Allah, which will contribute to creating a family spirituality that brings family members closer together”.

Suad al Jahwari says, “We must use the time to pray at home, which, by God’s willing, will be a reason to respond, and end the epidemic”.

In the Sultanate, one of the customs that will be missed this time is mass iftar gatherings in mosques, besides, relatives gathering in the house of the oldest at one dining.

Asad Muhammad says, “In Ramadhan, we used to exchange dishes with neighbours before breaking the fast. This habit has been preserved by the Omani society for long, embodying the concepts of tolerance, brotherhood, equality and affection that the old and young Omanis grew up on. However, this year we abandoned this habit out of fear of spread of COVID-19”.

Moreover, some wilayats of the Sultanate are accustomed to celebrate children’s day in the blessed month of Ramadhan, as children roam the neighbourhoods, which is called (Qarnaqasho). Yet it seems to be missed this time.

In the last days of the holy month of Ramadhan, ‘habta’ (weekly market) are held, which are open markets that have a specific and fixed date and is known to the people in every wilayat all over the Sultanate, where all the requirements for Eid al Fitr are available. It is still too early to determine whether these ‘habtas’ will take place or not, as it depends on the vision of the Supreme Committee and its decisions for the interest of society as a whole.