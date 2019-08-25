What a lot of women don’t know about their bodies

Note from the Editor:

Affecting women between ages 15 to 44, Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is caused by hormone imbalance resulting in problems during menstrual periods as well as a woman’s ability to bear a child. If left undiagnosed, study shows it is happening to about 70 per cent of women, and can result in long- term problems like diabetes and heart diseases.

Shane Bravo Balcena currently works in the hospitality sector in the country and has been feeling that there was something wrong with her health since 2012. Some doctors totally missed her condition until she bled profusely and was eventually diagnosed with PCOS. She is bravely sharing her experience to warn other women about this condition and encourage others to pay attention to their health and look for symptoms to fix the problem very early on.

2012, Qatar

I was 28 years old. I started noticing that my menstrual cycle is becoming irregular. Because I was an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) working in the Middle East, I assumed that it was simply because the climate conditions were different than that my body was accustomed to. I thought the hot temperature was the culprit behind my cycle changing. By then, I was already noticing that sometimes, I don’t have my period for about three to four months. And when it does arrive, it only lasts for three days. I visited a doctor and was advised to take hormonal pills. For the next three years, it was the pills given by the doctor that serves as a temporary answer to my condition.

2015, Qatar

I was 31 yrs old. I started feeling stomach cramps, but my menstrual cycle was still absent. I waited almost for five months, but everything was in vain. I continued taking the hormonal pills but noticing only that instead of it fixing what I was feeling, it only contributed to my getting fat. I went to see the doctor again and was advised to be physically active, to engage in body exercises to hopefully prompt my menstrual flow to go back to its normal cycle. It was only this time when the doctor told me that I have PCOS. I was surprised since he didn’t mention it three years back and I religiously visited him every six months for follow up check-ups. Since I trust my doctor, I did not worry further even though I was already suffering.

Since the doctor advised me to lead a healthy lifestyle, I engaged in different activities. I started getting into frisbee and dragon boating almost weekly. I event attended boot camps just to keep myself active in the hope that I’d get my cycle back. Eventually, I ended up achieving a defeatist attitude. If it comes, fine, if not, no big deal. It went on for some time.

2017, Oman

I am already 33 years old. I was still following the doctor’s advice and was constantly doing outdoor activities. Other than frisbee, I joined rugby, hiking, and canyoneering. I also abide by a strict balanced diet hoping that it will lead to balance hormones. Despite continually being active, my weight only fluctuates, but it didn’t do anything to my cycle.

After going through rigorous activities, I decided to prioritise my health and had set a quarterly visit to an OBGyne. Even my OB keeps recommending hormonal pills. I asked for something more, any other tests we can do or medicines I can take to force my cycle but I was told that my ovaries were normal and that my hormone count was fine. I raised the issue that nothing changed but was again told to trust on the pills.

2019, Oman

I am now 34 years old. I visited the same doctor, and in May 2019, I told the doctor that it had been five months since I last had my period. This probably worried her a bit so other than the hormonal pills, I was told to take antibiotics, iron, and vitamins on top of what I was already aking. I was already in distrust of the antibiotics so although I bought it, I didn’t take it.

After three weeks of taking the recommended pills, I started bleeding profusely which lasted for four days.

By the end of July 2019, I woke up from sleep with the bleeding so hard it seeped into my bed and back. I had terrible stomach cramps which the pain killer fixed for a few hours, but I end up leaving work to be rushed to the hospital. For two days, I was in bed, suffering from what to me was excessive bleeding. Thankfully it stopped a few days after.

But the excess got me so worried that I decided to consult another physician. I went to the physician highly recommended by my other Filipina friends.

The doctor assessed my condition. I went on for the full check-up. I had ultrasound both internal and external and went through blood test, among other things.

The doctor explained that my uterus lining had already thickened because of my condition. She said that the long time that my cycle wasn’t right, it escalated my health situation even more. I was recommended to undergo a dilation and curettage (D&C), and she explained it was the only way to cure it.

I was scared out of my brains, but I decided to do the procedure. I thought before that only pregnant women who went on labour only go through D&C but now realised that even women with PCOS undergo this process.

Just a few days back, I had the D&C procedure. I saw dozens of needles and dextrose bottles everywhere when I came in. I was scared, but I was already in pain. I don’t get afraid of scaling mountains and sitting by the edge of cliffs, but this one had me praying.

I woke up three hours later complaining about the pain in my stomach. I was given a painkiller, and the doctor assured me that I was in a much better condition after the operation.

When I look at everything now, it was a challenging ordeal but something that finally I dared to face head-on. As women, we usually have a high tolerance for pain. But like what I went through, if you are a woman and you notice the same symptoms that I had, I urge you to have a proper medical check-up. It’s not easy when PCOS reach that point that it is so hard to cure.