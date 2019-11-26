Westpac CEO exits over money laundering scandal

SYDNEY: The chief executive of Australia’s Westpac Banking Corp stepped down on Tuesday over a money laundering scandal involving child exploitation, just a day after he told staff it was “not a major issue” and that he intended to stay on.

The swift turnaround by US born Brian Hartzer underscored how politically and publicly sensitive missteps by Australia’s big banks have become in the wake of a bruising public inquiry that found rampant profiteering in the industry.

Hartzer’s departure from Australia’s second largest lender, effective from December 2, made Westpac the third of the country’s top four banks to lose its top executive in the past 18 months.

Regulator AUSTRAC last week launched legal action accusing Westpac of enabling 23 million payments in breach of anti-money laundering laws, including the facilitation of offshore payments relating to child exploitation.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was among those calling for the bank’s board to consider the future of its executives, but chairman Lindsay Maxsted had said over the weekend that a change at the top would be destabilising for the bank.

That all changed on Tuesday, when Maxsted announced both Hartzer’s exit and that his own retirement in the first half of next year. He had said in September he had no intention to retire.

“We sought feedback from all our stakeholders… it became clear that board and management changes were in the best interest of the bank,” Maxsted said in a statement.

Maxsted added in a media call that his successor would run a global search for a new CEO and Chief Financial Officer Peter King would take over in the interim. King said he would stay “as long as the board needs me”.

Hartzer had told senior staff in a meeting on Monday that the crisis was “not an Enron or Lehman Brothers”, according to The Australian newspaper, referring to the two famous corporate collapses.

The newspaper quoted Hartzer, who started as CEO in 2015, as telling staff that “for people in mainstream Australia going about their daily lives, this is not a major issue so we don’t need to overcook this”. A source with knowledge of the meeting confirmed the quotes to Reuters.

Maxsted said Hartzer’s reported comments were “very disappointing … and I and the board do not agree,” although he added they needed to be read in context.

Hartzer will depart the two-centuries-old company, which had seemed one of the least damaged by the Royal Commission inquiry, with a year’s base salary of A$2.69 million but no bonuses. — Reuters

