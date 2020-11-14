Business 

Western Union to close Cuba operations

Western Union will close its Cuba operation on November 23, following new US sanctions that prevent it from working with Havana’s military financial firm, Fincimex, the Cuban company announced.
“Fincimex and Western Union have decided to suspend from 23 November the transfer of money from abroad’’, as well as the US money transfer company’s 407 agencies in Cuba, Fincimex said on its Facebook page.
It follows new US sanctions targeting the involvement of the Cuban military in remittances — money sent from abroad to relatives back home, a valuable daily support for many Cubans.
— Reuters

