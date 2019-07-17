West Ham break club transfer record to sign Haller

LONDON: West Ham smashed their transfer record on Wednesday signing French striker Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt. Haller agreed a five-year contract with the Premier League club for a reported £45 million (50 millions euros), in a deal that surpasses the £42 million the Hammers paid to sign Felipe Anderson from Lazio last year. The 25-year-old scored 20 goals in 41 appearances for Bundesliga club Eintracht last season. “West Ham United is delighted to announce the arrival of prolific French striker Sebastien Haller, the club’s new record signing,” a statement read.

A former France Under-21 international who came through the ranks at Auxerre, Haller will replace Marko Arnautovic at the London Stadium after West Ham sold the Austrian forward to Chinese club Shanghai SIPG recently. “I feel really great. I think it’s a really good opportunity for me to be here. It means a lot (to be record signing). It proves that the club really wanted me for a long time,” Haller told West Ham’s website. “I felt this desire to sign me and I’m really happy to sign, also. It is an ambitious club, a nice club, a nice city and nice fans too.

“For me I can guarantee that I will give 100 per cent for the club because the club has given me this confidence and I will try to give it back every day in every game.” Andy Carroll and Lucas Perez have also left West Ham in recent months, making the signing of Haller vital, according to Hammers director of football Mario Husillos. “It is no secret that we have been in the process of identifying a top-class striker to add to the squad this summer, and much work has gone on behind the scenes to ensure that we were in a position to act once the right opportunity became available,” Husillos said.

“Sebastien is a player we have been watching closely for some time – he has always been a key target and someone who myself, Manuel Pellegrini and David Sullivan were very keen to bring to the football club. The signing of Sebastien is a big investment and another clear signal of our ambition.” Haller played 75 times for Frankfurt during his two seasons at the club, amassing 32 goals. — AFP