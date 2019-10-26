Well-equipped media centre

Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, opened a dedicated media centre for the elections to the Majlis Ash’shura in the presence of Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, and a number of ministerial representatives, at Grand Hyatt Hotel on Saturday. The media centre will be serving both local journalists and photographers as well as international media representatives who have flown in to cover the elections. The centre is equipped with most modern technology to disseminate information, with more than 50 laptops and other facilities. Over 60 international journalists and photographers from countries like France, Lithuania, Turkey, UAE, Syria, KSA, the UK, Bahrain, Europe, Denmark, Russia, Spain, Jordan, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria and Lebanon are covering the elections live from Oman.

Related