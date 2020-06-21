WEF reviews Oman’s anti-Coronavirus response

DAVOS: The World Economic Forum (WEF) reviewed the Sultanate’s experience in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic describing it as ‘a real test for the government’s response to the crisis’.

Oman’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been a success, with relatively few cases reported, said the article published by WEF adding ‘Oman has passed this test with flying colours’.

While reviewing he Sultanate’s economic diversification strategy outlined by the Oman Vision 2040, the article pointed out to the role played by the non- hydrocarbon economic sectors in boosting growth and sustainability. “While the airports have lain quiet apart from cargo traffic and occasional repatriation flights since their closure on 29 March, Oman’s major ports have been operating normally with 200 ships calling at the three principal sea gateways in Sohar, Duqm and Salalah.

Oman’s long-standing investment in, promotion of and support for entrepreneurship and its focus on creating a tech-savvy society looks to be paying dividends during the pandemic as Oman’s entrepreneurs generate and put into action ideas to combat the virus and support the economy. The sultanate’s telecommunications infrastructure is supporting surges in demand following March’s ‘Work from Home’ initiative, along with the switch to online learning. Oman Technology Fund (OTF) has allocated $2.6 million to support start-ups develop ideas for short and long-term pandemic-related projects, the article said.

The pandemic has tested the resilience of Oman’s diversification plans and investment in development but it has also highlighted the robustness of its society and the strength of what is perhaps the country’s most important asset – its entrepreneurial and innovative young talent, the article concluded. — ONA