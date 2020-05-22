Weekend WrapUp: 802 recorded deaths in GGC, total Covid19 cases breached 150,000

MUSCAT: The six GCC states now have a total of 169,825 confirmed Covid19 cases and 802 lives had been lost to the pandemic from the six Gulf countries so far.

Saudi Arabia with 67,719 cases is also the top 15 in the world with the most number of cases as per the latest update from the World Health Organization. It’s death casualty now at 364.

While Qatar has more cases of 40,481 than the United Arab Emirates with 26,898, UAE has registered more deaths of 237 than Qatar’s 19.

Oman remains to have the lowest number of cases at 6,974 among the GCC states possibly because of the number of tests run but Bahrain with 8,369 cases has the least death among the GCC states with only 12 deaths.