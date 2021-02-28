Webinar to focus on EXIM Bank’s trade financing solutions

March 3 session will cover loan guarantees, long-term financing and other opportunities for companies in Oman



BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, FEB 28 –

In line with its mission to foster the development of trade and commercial activity between Oman and the United States, the Oman American Business Center (OABC) will host an informational webinar on March 3, entitled ‘Introduction to the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM)’, in partnership with the US Embassy Muscat.

The session will feature opening remarks by Asila bint Salim al Samsamiyah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Investment Promotion and US Ambassador to Oman Leslie Tsou and a presentation by Rick Angiuoni, Business Development Specialist and Regional Director of Africa, EXIM.

Angiuoni will discuss the International Buyers Programme, with loan guarantees and direct loans for international companies, long-term financing of up to 14 years, and details on specific opportunities: for example, EXIM can support up to 85 per cent of the contract amount (depending upon US content) after a cash payment of at least 15 per cent.

As the event is free of charge and open to all individuals and organisations within Oman’s public and private sector, the OABC is encouraging those with interest in trade financing or importing US goods and services to please register and attend. The event will be hosted online from 5 – 6 pm (Oman Time), Wednesday, March 3.

“The OABC is bringing a unique opportunity to Omani companies by introducing them to the US EXIM Bank’’, says Ali Daud, Chairman of the OABC.

“As the official affiliate of the US Chamber of Commerce in Oman, OABC’s mission is to support the strong commercial relationship between Oman and the US and to regularly highlight the unique ways in which Omani businesses can take advantage of the US-Oman Free Trade Agreement.

Twenty countries in the world today have an FTA with the US, including just 4 in the MENA region. In addition to importing and exporting products from the US duty-free, Omani companies can access incredible financing opportunities through EXIM, allowing them to grow their businesses and increase their competitiveness in the region.

We are honoured to partner with the US Embassy Muscat to host this valuable presentation.”