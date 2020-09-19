Webinar to discuss Dhofar’s future roadmap

Muscat: Dhofar has emerged as one of the most progressive regions with a robust infrastructure, growing manufacturing hub, well-developed & connected seaport and airport, vibrant tourism, and an attractive climate.

As a result, a number of investors and business groups from within Oman, the GCC region, and international markets have invested over $8.7 billion in Dhofar to date.

The strategic location between trade routes of the East and the West (with over US$ 2 trillion worth of goods passing through every year, Salalah is located right at the heart of world trade) gives Salalah a shipping cost and delivery time advantage to relocating manufacturers when compared to China, USA and India as well as regional competitors.

In alignment with Oman’s Vision 2040, Dhofar is continuing to move ahead on the path of sustainable development with its business-friendly policies, expansion of the infrastructure, and promotion of export-oriented industries.

Under this backdrop, the Webinar ‘Dhofar – The Future Roadmap’ is being organized on September 30 on Zoom. The exclusive webinar dedicated to Dhofar’s future development is endorsed by leading industry bodies including Madayn, Oman Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OCCI), and Oman Manufacturer’s Association. Muscat Overseas Group, Dhofar Insurance Company, and Transom are the strategic partners for the webinar.

The Webinar ‘Dhofar – The Future Roadmap’ will emphasize on how Dhofar is continuing to move ahead on the path of sustainable development with the expansion of the infrastructure and promotion of export-oriented industries in alignment with Oman’s Vision 2040. It will also address the challenges faced by Dhofar due to Covid-19 and how it could overcome them with its competitive environment and a host of attractive business opportunities to the investors. The industry leaders will be speaking on Dhofar’s growth roadmap and new investment opportunities. The focus of the discussion will be on tourism, ports & logistics, manufacturing, food, and exports based industries.