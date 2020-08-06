Weather Update: Low pressure reduces in strength

Muscat: The latest image indicates the continuation of high and medium clouds towards the Sultanate due to the low pressure in the North-East Arabian Sea, Oman Meteorology said on Friday.

Heavy rain and thundershowers are expected from Saturday morning until Sunday evening with and it is expected to affect the governorates of Muscat, South al Sharqiya, North al Sharqiya, Al Dakhliah, South al Batinah, North al Batinah, Al Dhahirah, and Al Buraimi.

Royal Oman Police has urged people to avoid parking vehicles in low-lying areas or near wadis during the weather conditions.

The amount of rainfall (sometimes heavy) will be between 20 and 50 mm (during a 24-hour period) associated with fresh to strong winds, flash floods, reduction in horizontal visibility, and rising of water level in low laying grounds.

In addition, sea conditions are expected to be rough (3 – 5 meters) and inundation of seawater is expected over some coastal areas in association with high tides.

Hence, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation advises the public to take precautions and to stay away from low lying areas, avoiding crossing wadis and avoid venture into the sea.

The Ministry of Transport said it is ready to face the tropical weather condition by directing the road sector companies to provide the heavy equipment needed to repair possibly affected roads. It has formed onsite inspection and follow-up teams.

MOT is also working with subcommittees in the governorates.