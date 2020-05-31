Weather Update: Heavy rains predicted for Western Dhofar

Muscat: Latest weather charts and the analysis of the National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center indicate that the Tropical depression is located over western Dhofar governorate with estimated surface wind speed around the center between 15 and 23 knots (27 to 40 Km/hr) with a chance to move to the Westerly direction in the coming hours

The heavy thundershowers are expected to continue over Dhofar governorate and likely to concentrate over the western parts and surrounding desert areas of the governorate, approximately 100 – 200 mm, during next 24 hours associated with fresh to strong winds, flooding over low coastal areas and increase in wadis flow with a reduction in horizontal visibility, chances of cloud advection and isolated rain (5 — 20 mm) over the southern parts of Al-Wusta Governorate.

Sea condition will continue to be rough along governorates of Dhofar (5-4 meters), meanwhile along Al-Wusta and South al Sharqiyah (3 meters).

Weather charts indicate a gradual intensity decline due to movement of the center of low pressure toward the Yemen Republic from tomorrow evening.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation advices the public to take precaution and stay away from low lying areas, avoiding crossing wadis and avoid venture into the sea.