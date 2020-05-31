Local Main 

Weather Update: Heavy rains predicted for Western Dhofar

Oman Observer

Muscat: Latest weather charts and the analysis of the National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center indicate that the Tropical depression is located over western Dhofar governorate with estimated surface wind speed around the center between 15 and 23 knots (27 to 40 Km/hr) with a chance to move to the Westerly direction in the coming hours
The heavy thundershowers are expected to continue over Dhofar governorate and likely to concentrate over the western parts and surrounding desert areas of the governorate, approximately 100 – 200 mm, during next 24 hours associated with fresh to strong winds, flooding over low coastal areas and increase in wadis flow with a reduction in horizontal visibility, chances of cloud advection and isolated rain (5 — 20 mm) over the southern parts of Al-Wusta Governorate.

Sea condition will continue to be rough along governorates of Dhofar (5-4 meters), meanwhile along Al-Wusta and South al Sharqiyah (3 meters).

Weather charts indicate a gradual intensity decline due to movement of the center of low pressure toward the Yemen Republic from tomorrow evening.
The Public Authority for Civil Aviation advices the public to take precaution and stay away from low lying areas, avoiding crossing wadis and avoid venture into the sea.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6577 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

From the other side of the fence

Ray Petersen Comments Off on From the other side of the fence

Total revenues hit RO 8.5bn, deficit at RO 3.7bn in 2017

Oman Observer Comments Off on Total revenues hit RO 8.5bn, deficit at RO 3.7bn in 2017

Electric cars arrive in Muscat today

Oman Observer Comments Off on Electric cars arrive in Muscat today