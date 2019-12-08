Weather: Ibri, Rustaq get record rainfall

Muscat: The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) said there is a possibility of heavy rains (between 30 -60 mm) in Dhahirah, Al Buraimi, Northern al Batinah, and South al Batinah and Muscat, Al Dakhiliyah, and North Sharqiyah today.

Meanwhile, Ibri on Sunday recorded the highest amount of rainfall at 68 mm, followed by Ras al-Hadd (63.4 mm), Rustaq (43.2), Buraimi (30.8), Al Mudhaibi (23.8), Sannah (21.6), Suhar (18.8), Dhank (18) Al Sharakah (15.2), Qalhat (11.2), Al Khaboura (11.0) Saham (10.2) and Suwaiq (10.2)