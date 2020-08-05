Weather Alert: Low pressure in Arabian Sea to impact Oman

The latest weather analysis of the National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center predicts a chance of tropical low-pressure development over the north-east Arabian sea from Thursday, causing an advection of clouds commencing on Friday over Muscat, South Sharqiyah, North al Sharqiya, Dhakiliyah, South Al Batinah, North al Batinah, Al Dahirah, Buraimi, and Al Wusta

There are chances of varying intensity of rainfall occasionally thundershowers ranging from 40 to 100 ml (per 24h), reaching the peak on Saturday.

Flash floods and fresh downdraft winds causing blowing dust over deserts and open areas are expected until Monday, August 10. Sea wave height is expected to be rough with wave height ranging from 3 to 5 meters. Seawater inundation is predicted to affect the low laying areas along with the coastal areas during high tides.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation had advised citizens and expatriates to take precautions and stay away from low-level areas, avoid crossing wadis, and to make sure of the sea state before avoid venturing into it.