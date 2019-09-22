Tropical storm ‘Hikka’ 540 km away from Masirah

Muscat: Oman’s meteorology said the deep depression in the Arabian Sea has turned into a tropical storm and is named Hikka by the Maldives.

Latest Weather charts and the analysis of the National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center

said the Tropical Storm ‘Hikaa’ is located over Central Arabian Sea at longitude 64.1

East and latitude 20.3 North with estimated surface wind speed around the centre between 34 and 40 knots (60 to 75 Km/hr).

The storm is about 540 km away from Masirah Island. The closest convective clouds band associate with the system is about 320 km from Masirah Island.

The tropical storm continues to move towards the coasts of Al-Sharqiya and Al-Wusta Governorates. Numerical Weather predictions indicate possible- gradual weakening of the storm while approaching the coastal areas of the Sultanate.

The direct effect of the storm is expected to reach Governorates of South Al Sharqiya and

Al Wusta by September 24 evening associated with isolated heavy rain with amount ranges between 30 and 60 millimetres and fresh winds ranges between 25 and 35 knots.

Rough sea state is expected over the coastal areas of South Al-Sharqiya and Al-Wusta with

maximum wave height between 3 and 6 meters with chances of seawater inundation over low-level

coastal areas.

The sea state will be moderate over the rest of the coastal areas with maximum wave

height between 1.5 and 2.5 meters.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation urged the public to take precaution and stay away from low lying areas, avoiding crossing wadis. It also advised the fishermen and sea goers to avoid venture into the sea and follow the latest and updated bulletin from the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday informed that Hikka is likely to intensify further during the next 12 hours and weaken gradually from the morning of September 24.

It is very likely to move nearly westwards and cross Oman coast between latitude 19°N and 20°N during

early hours of September 25 as a deep depression, IMD report.