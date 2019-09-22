Weather Alert: Direct impact on South Sharqiya, Al Wusta

Muscat: Latest weather charts and the analysis of the National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center

indicate the development of the depression over the Arabian sea to a deep depression located over the Central Arabian Sea at longitude 68.2 degrees East and latitude 20.4 North with estimated surface wind speed around the center between 28 and 33 knots (50 to 60 Km/hr), Oman Meteorology said in the alert two.

The deep depression is about 870 km away from Masirah Island.

The tropical system continues to move westerly to northwesterly towards the western Arabian Sea

with a probability of further intensification into a tropical storm within the coming 24 hours.

Numerical Weather predictions indicate a gradual weakening of the system while approaching

the coastal areas of the Sultanate.

It is also expected that Governorates of South Al Sharqiya and Al Wusta to be affected by the direct impact of the system beginning from September 23, associated with isolated heavy rain with amount ranges between 30 and 60 millimetres and fresh winds ranges between 25 and 35 knots.

Rough sea state is expected over the coastal areas of South Al-Sharqiya and Al-Wusta with

maximum wave height between 3 and 4 meters while it will be moderate over the rest of the coastal

areas with maximum wave height between 1.5 and 2.5 meters.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation has advised the public to take precaution and stay away from

low lying areas, avoiding crossing wadis. It also advised the fishermen and sea goers to avoid venture

into the sea and follow latest and updated bulletin from the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning

Centre.