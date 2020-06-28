Wear masks, gloves during ROP service visit

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has issued safety guidelines as the ROP services are being resumed from July 1.

The ROP announced last week that services like passport, visa, civil status, and traffic, which were stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, would now be available from July 1.

While all the precautionary measures issued by the Supreme Committee for COVID-19 need to be adhered to, three measures need priority, according to a statement issued by the ROP.

One should wear masks and hand gloves from the moment a person enters the ROP Centre till the time he finishes his work and leaves the premises.

Standard two-metre distance between two individuals should be maintained during waiting or while being served.

Those who are found to be violating the rules will be booked for non-compliance and will be denied access unless they abide by the requirements.

However, the ROP also urged people to use electronic services wherever possible and not to visit offices unless it’s needed.

“Using electronic services reduces the rate of infection with COVID-19 and you can also avoid waiting,” the statement said.